The all new Deckset.
Customize and create your own themes.
Write down your thoughts in your favourite text editor, and Deckset will turn them into beautiful presentations.
Requires OS X El Capitan (10.11) or newer.
Customize and create your own themes
If you have a great design idea for your presentation, or need to stick to a corporate brand guideline, you can now change the typeface, colors and other layout aspects.
Import and export themes
Save your customizations as new themes and share them across computers and with your friends and co-workers.
Re-use existing Markdown files
You can now tell Deckset to automatically start a new slide with each header, which will keep your Markdown file just as clean as purists will want it to be.
